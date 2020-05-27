Hillcrest Home in Sumner sees first resident test positive

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SUMNER -- A resident who just moved to a Bremer County long-term care facility who was hospitalized last week has tested positive for coronavirus, administrators of the facility said.

One resident of Hillcrest Home in Sumner was hospitalized with respiratory symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus, said Hillcrest Home administrator Deanna Kahler on Hillcrest's website.

The resident, who was not named, was admitted to the facility May 13, kept isolated from others per the facility's guidelines, and developed symptoms May 22, Kahler said.

"Any time we admit a new resident during this pandemic, the person is isolated from other residents and cared for by a team wearing masks, face shields, gowns and gloves," she wrote in the release. "We do this for everyone’s protection just in case the new resident develops any illness."

The resident was the first at the facility to test positive.

"We've been diligent to keep this virus out and all of our extra efforts will continue," says Kahler. "As Iowa reopens and the risk of spreading COVID-19 increases, it’s even more important for us to take precautions so our residents are protected."