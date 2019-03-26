MORRISON — A bridge replacement project on the Iowa Highway 175 bridge on the west side of Morrison requires closing the roadway to traffic.
The closure, which begins Monday, is between Grundy County Road T-47, between Grundy Center and Morrison, and Grundy County Road T-53, in Morrison. The bridge is expected to remain closed until Aug. 30.
During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa Highway 14, Grundy County Road D-35, and Grundy County Road T-53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.