MORRISON — A bridge replacement project on the Iowa Highway 175 bridge on the west side of Morrison requires closing the roadway to traffic.

The closure, which begins Monday, is between Grundy County Road T-47, between Grundy Center and Morrison, and Grundy County Road T-53, in Morrison. The bridge is expected to remain closed until Aug. 30.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured around the work zone using Iowa Highway 14, Grundy County Road D-35, and Grundy County Road T-53.

