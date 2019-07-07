{{featured_button_text}}
FAYETTE — Bridge deck joint repairs on the Iowa Highway 150 bridge over the Volga River near Fayette will require reducing the roadway to one lane beginning Monday.

It will be controlled with temporary traffic signals. The repairs are expected to last until mid-August, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s New Hampton construction office.

An 11-foot-6-inch lane-width restriction will be in place during this project.

