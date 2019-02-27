Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – The Highway 218 overpass over downtown Waterloo was closed off this morning following a series of crashes --- one involving a school bus --- on the slick roadway.

No serious injuries were reported.

The collisions came around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the edge of overpass near Sergeant Road. Three passenger cars collided in the northbound lanes. As officers and firefighters were handling the crash, another car collided with the back of a school bus in the southbound lanes.

No children were on the schools bus.

Authorities also are handling several other crashes along Highway 218, including the Greenhill Road and Broadway Street areas.

