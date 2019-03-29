WATERLOO — Remaining work on the U.S. 63 reconstruction project from Jefferson to Franklin streets in Waterloo requires setting up intermittent lane closures in both the north- and southbound lanes beginning at 8 a.m. Monday until early May, weather permitting.
This work includes completing the remaining sidewalk and installing brick pavers, retaining walls and sod. At least two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremer Co.
