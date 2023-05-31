CEDAR FALLS — On June 12, contractors will begin the second phase of lane reconstruction for the Iowa Highway 27 and U.S. Highway 218 ramp reconstruction project.

During this stage, the Iowa Highways 27/58 southbound exit ramp – the exit toward the University of Northern Iowa and Hudson – will continue to be closed. A second ramp closure of the northbound Highways 27/58 to westbound Iowa Highway 57 loop ramp – the exit toward downtown Cedar Falls – will be closed. Highways 218 westbound and 57 westbound will be in a single-lane reduced capacity. All remaining ramps will be open to traffic.