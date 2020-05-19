Highway 57 construction continues at Division Street

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Construction is continuing on West First Street/Iowa Highway 57 with closure of the southern half of its Division Street intersection for underground utility related work.

East- and west-bound head-to-head traffic will be on the northern half of the road. The lane closure for this phase will be in effect for approximately six weeks, depending on the weather. People are asked to stay away from the construction area as heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.

During the closure, alternate garbage pickup points will be required for residents who normally place carts within the area. Residents located on the south side of West First Street/Highway 57 can place their carts on the open portion of adjacent Division Street, Catherine Street or in the alleys between Francis Street and Division Street during this stage of the street closure. This should be done on the normal collection day for that particular street.

Yard waste carts can be placed curbside at the same location as the garbage collection carts for Monday pickup. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station in any type of container when the transfer station is open.