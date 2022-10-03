 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highland Elementary celebrates Hispanic heritiage Tuesday, Oct. 4

  • Jeff Reinitz

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo, Iowa, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

Highland Elementary School 

WATERLOO— Highland Elementary School will be hosting its annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. The school will welcome students, staff, families, and community members for a night of cultural festivities and a delicious hispanic meal.

According to Principal Matthew Willand, Highland has a unique opportunity to showcase its community by celebrating Hispanic Heritage month. “All families in our community have a fantastic chance to learn about the Hispanic culture and get together to celebrate such a great event!” said Willand.

The experience also intertwines the arts with heritage as it includes an activity in homage to renowned Mexican painter and muralist Diego Rivera.

“Like Diego Rivera, we create a small mural where children participate by painting a small section on a large canvas,” said Marni Barnett, ELL instructor. “After the event, I unify the painting and incorporate student signatures into the design before showcasing it in our library.”

The school plans to have face painting, hands-on crafting, and some delicious food from local vendors. Miranda Lockwood, Highland kindergarten teacher, said, “There is usually a great turn out of Highland families who come to the event, and this year we were able to get some amazing donations from local Hispanic businesses and families throughout our community.”

