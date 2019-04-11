{{featured_button_text}}
Semi blown over on I-380

A blown over semi-truck on I-380 south of Waterloo. 

 Photo courtesy of Iowa DOT

WATERLOO -- Hundreds of customers were without power in northeast Iowa and after high winds Thursday have blown over power lines across northern Iowa.

A wind advisory was in effect for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler and Grundy counties in northeast Iowa until 1 p.m. Thursday, and the wind advisory was until 7 p.m. for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties, according to National Weather Service bureaus in Des Moines and La Crosse, Wis.

Wind gusts in excess of 55 miles per hour were expected, with the NWS saying Waterloo had recorded a gust of 59 miles per hour Thursday morning.

High winds blew over a semi on I-380 south of Waterloo on Thursday morning, closing the southbound lanes briefly. The interstate has since reopened.

The NWS forecasts another breezy day Friday, with winds from 16 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.

Power outages have sprung up in Jesup and Raymond, with nearly 4,000 MidAmerican customers impacted and more than 1,800 Alliant Energy customers impacted on Thursday, according to online outage maps.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments