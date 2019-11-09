WATERLOO – Hungry Cedar Valley families will receive more than 86,000 meals this winter because of volunteer efforts from area high school students.
Students from eight high schools spent the past six weeks fundraising for the annual Student Food Drive, a competition with proceeds to benefit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, to provide meals for the nearly 50,000 Northeast Iowans who struggle with food insecurity.
Total numbers of meals provided surpassed last year’s total of 70,000 with unique fundraisers, including Halloween trick or treats for canned food and loose change drives.
The winners from this year’s drive were Waterloo Christian High School (small division), Union High School (medium division) and Cedar Falls High School (large division). Other schools involved were Hudson, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Valley Lutheran and Don Bosco.
“I have a lot of pride for my school and for my community,” said Cedar Falls senior and Student Senate president Rachel Brokenshire. “I think the food drive is a great way to get students involved with the community and give back.”
The communitywide efforts also involved the elementary schools from each district. This year participating students, many from leadership groups within their schools, volunteered at the food bank for the first time.
“I wish we could do this every day because it just makes you feel good,” said Union senior Natalie Tecklenburg.
You have free articles remaining.
The group of nearly 80 students, most involved in leadership groups in their schools, volunteered for two hours Friday before the winners were announced. Each hour they volunteered garnered 100 meals.
“It really gets kids involved in their community to really understand the that there is need in their community and you can do something about it,” said food bank executive director Barb Prather.
Waterloo Christian participated in their own volunteer night with nearly 25 students working for two hours at the food bank. The school more than doubled their goal with 13,000 total meals this year.
Prather said the organization is always looking for people to volunteer their time, money or food.
For information on how to get involved, go to www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.