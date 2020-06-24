High school teams playing it safe, fans less so, school officials say

School districts have been following state guidance differently.

Some have completely roped off bleachers. Some have a limited number of tickets. Others admit fans and leave it up to them to be responsible.

One thing that has remained consistent, however, is the lack of masks among spectators.

“I can’t speak to why people are not wearing them other than that’s their personal choice,” Mason City High School Principal Dan Long said. “What I do know is that any of our workers that we have at games are wearing the masks, but outside of that, it doesn’t matter if you’re the home team or the away team. You just see people making their own personal choice at this point of whether or not they choose to wear the mask.”

Newman Catholic makes an announcement advising fans to adhere to social distancing and leaves it up to them to make their own decisions regarding the use of bleachers.

“We’re asking adults to just be responsible,” said Alex Bohl, Newman baseball head coach and athletic director. “They should know what’s right, what’s acceptable. They should be able to follow those guidelines without having somebody up in the bleachers calling people out. I just don’t feel that should be necessary.”

