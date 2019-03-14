FAYETTE — The Upper Iowa University art department will host the Northeast Iowa High School Art Show in Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at UIU’s Edgar Fine Arts Hall on Wednesday.
Upper Iowa has been involved in the area art show for 34 years.
Student preparations for the juried exhibition are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Student Center ballrooms at Fayette campus.
Student works will include printmaking, drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics, computer graphics/graphic design, photography and mixed media. Current UIU art students will conduct demonstrations for the high school artists as part of the event’s art education program. The exhibit will be open to the public from 12:30 to 2 p.m. only. Awards will be presented at 12:30 p.m.
Judging the event is Bart Woodstrup, associate professor of Time Arts at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill. Approximately 200 high school artists are registered from Waukon, North Fayette Valley, Crestwood, Starmont, Edgewood-Colesburg, Charles City, Turkey Valley, Center Point-Urbana, Postville, MFL Mar Mac, Central, Riceville, New Hampton, Charles City, Clayton Ridge and South Winneshiek.
For more information, contact event organizer and UIU art education student Meghan Kleitsch at kleitschm92@peacocks.uiu.edu.
