Hesse Sweet Corn matriarch Charlotte Hesse remembered for her love of music, hard work

Charlotte suffered from dementia in her later years, but she has left behind a legacy of love, a strong work ethic and determined spirit.

“She was our rock. She was opinionated, outspoken, frugal and realistic. She was also vivacious and energetic,” said Isley. “She wanted us all to be successful and happy. She wanted my sister and myself to be music teachers – which we were – and her sons to be farmers, and they both became farmers. My son just graduated from Iowa State University, and he’s come home to farm with his dad, Gaylon.”

Charlotte Herbert was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri. As a teenager, she rode her horse, Rex, and drove her Wily’s Jeep and Indian motorcycle and played with the Cedar Falls Municipal Band. A 1952 graduate from Cedar Falls High School, she met her future husband baling hay at his father’s custom baling business. Vernon could hear her singing “like a bird” doing her job traveling up and down the fields. They fell in love and married on Sept. 11, 1953.

She worked as a secretary for Marshall Young, Plumbing and Heating, then worked on the farm and reared their children. She sewed matching holiday dresses for the girls and their dolls, and matching vests and bow ties for the boys. She steered her four children into 4-H club, sharing with them her love for nature and wildlife.