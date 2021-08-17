Hesse Sweet Corn matriarch Charlotte Hesse remembered for her love of music, hard work

CEDAR FALLS – For more than 50 years, the name “Hesse” has been synonymous with sweet corn. The familiar Hesse Sweet Corn trucks are parked daily on First Street in Cedar Falls, and at Fourth St. SW in Waverly, during Iowa’s sweet corn season. They sell ears by the dozen or the bushel to a steady flow of customers who line up for the flavorful bi-colored corn.
On July 30, the family’s matriarch, Charlotte Hesse, 87, died at The Deery Suites. Services took place on Aug. 10 at St. John Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Vernon, and their four children, Christina Isley, Bill Hesse, Chuck Hesse, all of Cedar Falls and Mary Wetjen of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
By all accounts, Charlotte was a spunky, determined and feisty woman -- a real live wire. She was passionate about her family, farming and nature. She loved music and played multiple instruments, including piano, and singing. She also was co-owner, secretary and treasurer of Hesse Sweet Corn. Her husband Vernon did the farming.
“On the evening of my mom’s funeral, the sweet corn picking crew was in the field picking and sorting sweet corn with my 91-year-dad driving the tractor pulling the sweet corn wagon,” said Christina Isley.
The sweet corn season is short and work continues daily until the supply is too old and exhausted, she said. “Two or three weeks before Mom passed, I froze 25 quarts of Hesse Sweet Corn. Because of this, we decided to serve Hesse Sweet Corn for mom’s funeral luncheon.”
Charlotte suffered from dementia in her later years, but she has left behind a legacy of love, a strong work ethic and determined spirit.
“She was our rock. She was opinionated, outspoken, frugal and realistic. She was also vivacious and energetic,” said Isley. “She wanted us all to be successful and happy. She wanted my sister and myself to be music teachers – which we were – and her sons to be farmers, and they both became farmers. My son just graduated from Iowa State University, and he’s come home to farm with his dad, Gaylon.”
Charlotte Herbert was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri. As a teenager, she rode her horse, Rex, and drove her Wily’s Jeep and Indian motorcycle and played with the Cedar Falls Municipal Band. A 1952 graduate from Cedar Falls High School, she met her future husband baling hay at his father’s custom baling business. Vernon could hear her singing “like a bird” doing her job traveling up and down the fields. They fell in love and married on Sept. 11, 1953.
She worked as a secretary for Marshall Young, Plumbing and Heating, then worked on the farm and reared their children. She sewed matching holiday dresses for the girls and their dolls, and matching vests and bow ties for the boys. She steered her four children into 4-H club, sharing with them her love for nature and wildlife.
In 1981, Charlotte earned her teaching degree in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa after 17 years attending classes. She was a substitute teacher for several years, and from 1978 to 1982, the family owned the Aplington Livestock Barn. During the farm crisis, she got her real estate license and sold real estate for Bill Ramsey Realtors.
For 17 years, she delivered the Courier and won cash, a television, DVD player, a bike and three cars in various Courier carrier competitions. She retired in 2002.
A certified Water Safety Instructor, Charlotte swam laps to stay fit and faithfully attended Jazzercise classes three or four times a week until she was 86. At her visitation, several Jazzercise classmates attended wearing their Jazzercise shirts.
Charlotte continued to love singing. “My mom sang everywhere and anywhere with everyone. She knew all the words to all songs and sang up until the last week of her life. She was no longer able to sing out loud, although we knew she was singing in her head. She is now at peace, probably singing in the angel choir.”
All four of Charlotte and Vernon’s children have been associated with sweet corn throughout the years. Most of the eight grandchildren have helped pick and sell the corn, said Christina. Her brother Chuck and his family currently run the business with Vernon’s help.
Isley added, “After the sweet corn harvest is finished, evidence of both my mom and dad's worth ethic will continue on all our farms through corn and soybean harvest. And the cycle continues.”