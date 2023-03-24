CEDAR FALLS — The Diamond Event Center was packed to recognize those in the Cedar Valley who’ve made a difference in their communities during Thursday’s Heroes Among Us awards ceremony.

Nine awards were given out honoring standout deeds of courage and service in Northeast Iowa through 2022. In 18 years, Heroes Among us has raised more than $400,000 for the MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls foundations.

“This truly is one of the best mornings of the year,” said Jack Dusenbery, president of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “We have heroic events happen every day in our health care facilities, but we have so many heroes throughout this community.”

Sponsors include MercyOne, Courier Communications, KWWL-TV, and radio stations 93.5 FM and 1650 AM.

Honorees included:

Animal Hero – Lola and her human, Hunter McBride:

Lola the dog has been a lifelong companion to Hunter, 15, and the McBride family of Parkersburg. While going on a walk with Hunter, the two found an elderly woman in the neighborhood who had fallen. While Hunter went to get help, Lola remained to comfort their neighbor, refusing to leave her side until first responders arrived.

Community Service Hero – Bill and Lisa Bradford:

Bill and Lisa Bradford of Bradford Companies in Cedar Falls volunteer 40 hours a year to a service organization of their choosing. Their company also has a program that chooses a different charity each month where they volunteer and award $500. With help from the Black Hawk Gaming Association’s matching grant of $75,000, the Bradford’s helped raise $240,000 for the Hospitality House to purchase and renovate a building in Waterloo to shelter homeless people during the winter.

Environmental Hero – Cathy Irvine:

Retired after teaching for 32 years, Cathy Irvine has strived to make her corner of the world in Dysart a better place by creating a nature reserve on land owned by her late husband’s great-grandparents. Last fall, she donated 220 acres in Benton County to the University of Northern Iowa’s Tallgrass Prairie Center. She had previously gifted 70 acres in 2017-18.

Good Samaritan Adult Hero – Patrick Waniorek:

An Air Force veteran from Waterloo, Waniorek was picking up some movies outside Walgreens when he happened upon a police officer in a confrontation with a man who eventually tried to take his gun. Waniorek helped subdue the man so the officer could regain control of the situation.

Good Samaritan Youth Hero – Ledger Dalton:

Ledger Dalton of Dunkerton was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 18 months old. He spent more than three years battling the disease. What he remembers isn’t the procedures, but the toys he got afterward. Now 14 years old, Dalton has worked to recreate that feeling for others by collecting and distributing toys to sick children.

Medical Hero – Zoie Feurbach:

A paramedic and a volunteer firefighter in La Porte City, Zoie Feurbach was enjoying a peaceful morning when she was paged about a childbirth in progress. It was her day off, but she joined two colleagues to respond. After driving through the snow, they found the patient was too far along to be transported and delivered the baby at the home. As a mother of two, Feurbach knew how to respond calmly, and mother and baby were fine. In fact, they attended Thursday’s award ceremony.

Military Hero – AMVETS Post 31 Honor Guard:

Led by Navy veteran John Mills, the Post 31 Honor Guard from Evansdale has been front and center for veterans’ events throughout the Cedar Valley. Last year, they attended 36 funerals for veterans, providing military honors regardless of the weather.

Public Safety Heroes – Alex Clark and Adam Wittmayer:

Alex Clark was on her break during a shift at Dollar General when she was alerted to a shooting. Finding a man with a wound to the neck, Clark put her apron around the wound and applied pressure. Clark’s actions bought time for first responders, including Waterloo Police officer Adam Wittmayer, who provided lifesaving CPR to the victim.

Workplace Hero – Laurene Ericson:

Waterloo resident Laurene Ericson works as a medical administrator and clinic manager for MedCore, contracted by Target. While on the job at the Target Distribution Center, Ericson has helped save team members’ lives in cases of indutrial accident, heart attack and stroke.

