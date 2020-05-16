Heroes Among Us postponed

WATERLOO – This year's Heroes Among Us awards is being rescheduled to a later date to be determined, the MercyOne foundations announced. Organizers of the event, which is originally held in March, had hoped to honor the 2019 heroes at a rescheduled ceremony later this month.

"We have been keeping an eye on COVID-19 activity in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area, but as we continue to examine our recovery plan it is clear that we need to once again reschedule the event," said Joe Surma, MercyOne Foundation manager. "We look forward to announcing more information in the future."