Heroes Among Us postponed
0 comments

Heroes Among Us postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Heroes Among Us logo

WATERLOO – This year's Heroes Among Us awards is being rescheduled to a later date to be determined, the MercyOne foundations announced. Organizers of the event, which is originally held in March, had hoped to honor the 2019 heroes at a rescheduled ceremony later this month.

"We have been keeping an eye on COVID-19 activity in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area, but as we continue to examine our recovery plan it is clear that we need to once again reschedule the event," said Joe Surma, MercyOne Foundation manager. "We look forward to announcing more information in the future."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News