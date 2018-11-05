WATERLOO -- Nominations are being sought for the annual Heroes Among Us.
Heroes Among Us is an event held each year to honor individuals who have gone above and beyond. Heroes can be from anywhere in the Northeast Iowa area, with the heroic act occurring any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.
Nomination categories include: Community Service (individual or group), Good Samaritan Adult (21+), Good Samaritan Youth (20 and younger), Medical/Health Care (physicians, nurses, EMTs, paramedics or caregivers), Military (active duty, reserve, guard, individual or group), Environmental (nature and animal efforts), Public Safety (firefighter, law enforcement, security officer), and Work Place (heroic act in a workplace).
Nominations can be submitted online by visiting www.WheatonIowa.org/Heroes and clicking on the nomination link. Nomination forms may also be picked up at the Covenant Foundation Office located at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, or at the front desk of Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.
Nominations are due by Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. The Heroes Among Us nomination committee will select winners to be recognized at a breakfast ceremony on March 28, 2019. For questions, contact Christy Stolz at the Covenant Foundation by calling 272-7676, or emailing christy.stolz@mercyhealth.com.
Heroes Among Us is a fundraising program that benefits the Covenant and Sartori Health Care Foundations. Since the program began, more than $350,000 has been raised to benefit emergency services at Sartori Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.
