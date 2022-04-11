Heroes Among Us honorees recognized by MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations

WATERLOO – Alive and Running 5K founders Troy Belmers of Waterloo and Ryan Nesbit of Jesup, Tripoli Family Medicine staff members, the leader of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and a therapy dog were among those honorees of the 17th annual Heroes Among Us.

The recent virtual event presented by MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations honored those individuals and a dog from communities throughout Northeast Iowa who showed exceptional courage and love for others in 2021. Heroes Among Us sponsors are MercyOne, Courier Communications, News 7 KWWL, 93.5 The Mix and 1650 The Fan.

In 17 years, Heroes Among Us has raised more than $400,000, which helps MercyOne provide high-quality, personalized care. This year, funds will be used to improve women’s health care in the Cedar Valley.

This year’s winners are:

Animal:

Rose, owned by Charlotte Feckers of New Hartford, has worked as a pet therapy dog for the last five years at the MercyOne Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Waterloo. Last summer, Rose alerted staff to a patient’s young grandson’s seizure by barking, which was unusual for Rose, who typically comforts patients with panic or anxiety attacks by laying her head in their lap.

Community service:

Troy Belmer of Waterloo, and Ryan Nesbit of Jesup, founders of Alive and Running Iowa to honor a friend who died by suicide when they were in high school. Their annual 5K run/walk in Dunkerton on Father’s Day weekend focuses on suicide prevention, education, fundraising, grief support groups and a remembrance ceremony that honors those lost to suicide.

Medical/health:

Haleigh Pagel, Whitney Schmidt and Matt Sowle from MercyOne Tripoli Family Medicine took immediate action when a mom came in seeking aid for her baby, who was coughing and short of breath. Sowle assessed the situation, telling Pagel to provide a nebulizer treatment and oxygen, Schmidt to call 911 and a nurse to gather supplies. When the ambulance arrived with just an EMT driver, there was no time to wait for the paramedic, who was several miles away. Sowle jumped into the ambulance with baby and mom and provided treatment until they reached a local hospital. The baby made a full recovery.

Military:

Cole Passick of Aurora, leader of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He enlisted in 2010 after graduating from Independence High School and trained as a combat engineer. In 2011 he was deployed to Afghanistan. Unable to serve another tour because of wrist, knee and spine injuries, he left the military in 2016, also suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. At the University of Northern Iowa, he connected with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. This past year, the group helped buy tires for a Korean War veteran trying to get to the VA hospital in Des Moines, and helped a woman whose husband was deployed.

Public safety:

Firefighter Chris Roth heard a dispatch about a woman in the Cedar River on Dec. 27. Arriving at the scene with his team, a rope was thrown down to the woman to keep her from floating over the dam. Roth put on a wetsuit and harness while his teammates worked to attach a SkyHook rescue device, a rope lowering and lifting system that can be hooked onto a truck trailer. While Roth was lowered to the woman, Waterloo Fire Rescue launched a boat to help and Roth lifted her out of the water and into the boat. She was later treated at a local hospital.

Workplace:

Benjamin Christie, Ryan King and Michael Taylor, all of Peters Construction, for saving co-worker Chris Runyan’s life after he collapsed working on the fourth floor at the Techworks Building in downtown Waterloo. They used the Automatic External Defibrillator and took turns performing CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Hero’s Heart:

This special award of recognition was presented to Kathy Flynn, Dick Walden and Mike Walden from Walden Photos of Waterloo, and Jeff Mickey of Cedar Falls. For nearly 20 years, the group has worked together to capture each hero’s story in their own works and crafting it into an impactful video for the annual Heroes Among Us celebration.

To see these heroes accept their awards and watch their stories, visit MercyOne.org/heroes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.