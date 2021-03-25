Heroes Among Us honored at virtual event

Good Samaritan (adult): Jody Moore of Cedar Falls, an ICU nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and Becky Tucker of Waterloo, a Walmart associate, were both driving on I-380 on April 26 when they came upon an accident scene and rendered aid to an unconscious man trapped in his car. They roused him and got him out of the car before it was engulfed in flames.

Good Samaritan (youth): Eleanora Voss of Aplington, a second-grader at Timothy Christian School, was riding bikes with her dad, Andrew, and younger brothers at Tondro Pray BMX Park in Cedar Falls on July 31. Andrew, an experienced mountain biker, was knocked unconscious while making a jump. He came to and Eleanora pushed him up the hill and called her mom, who dialed 911. Andrew, who had a broken jaw and concussion, praised his daughter for bravery and poise.