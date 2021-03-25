Heroes Among Us honored at virtual event

WATERLOO — Each year, MercyOne’s Heroes Among Us awards recognize Northeast Iowans who have who have shown exceptional courage and love for others, their community and environment.
The 16th annual awards were presented Thursday at a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It recognizes heroes in several categories and serves as a fundraiser to benefit annual campaign projects for MercyOne Waterloo Foundation and MercyOne Cedar Falls Foundation.
For the past 15 years, Heroes Among Us has generated more than $350,000 to support improvement at MercyOne medical centers.
This year’s winners are:
Community service: Aidan and Corbyn Dolf are 11-year-old twins from Raymond who have been volunteering since age 3. Their volunteerism includes serving as school safety patrol co-captains, involvement in Evansdale Junior AMVETS Post 31, Raymond Fire and Rescue, and Cedar Valley Honor Flight. Prior to COVID-19 travel restrictions in March 2020, the brothers traveled to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness of veterans’ needs with elected officials.
Environment: Tracy Belle of Independence is an artist, photographer, writer and wildlife rehabilitator. As founder and director of Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary (W.A.R.S.), Tracy rescues and rehabilitates many species of wildlife, including exotic and domestic animals.
Good Samaritan (adult): Jody Moore of Cedar Falls, an ICU nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and Becky Tucker of Waterloo, a Walmart associate, were both driving on I-380 on April 26 when they came upon an accident scene and rendered aid to an unconscious man trapped in his car. They roused him and got him out of the car before it was engulfed in flames.
Good Samaritan (youth): Eleanora Voss of Aplington, a second-grader at Timothy Christian School, was riding bikes with her dad, Andrew, and younger brothers at Tondro Pray BMX Park in Cedar Falls on July 31. Andrew, an experienced mountain biker, was knocked unconscious while making a jump. He came to and Eleanora pushed him up the hill and called her mom, who dialed 911. Andrew, who had a broken jaw and concussion, praised his daughter for bravery and poise.
Medical/health care: Sheri Purdy of Raymond has been employed 25 years at MercyOne Rehabilitation & Wellness Center. She’s also an adjunct instructor at Hawkeye Community College. She offered her assistance at the Fever and Upper Respiratory Infection Clinic, conceived as COVID-19 cases rose. She also became a certified nurse assistant and worked her regular job at the Rehabilitation & Wellness Clinic and at night, volunteered as a CNA wherever needed for three days a week for six weeks, working with COVID patients.
Military: Chiquita Loveless of Waterloo served in the U.S. Navy 23 years, retiring as a commissioned chief warrant officer. After retiring from the military, she became coordinator for military and veteran student services at the University of Northern Iowa, transforming the UNI Veterans Center into a one-stop shop for veterans/students. She also earned bachelor and master’s degrees in business.
Public safety: Miranda Kracke and Katie Strub work together at Northeast Iowa’s Child Protection Center. Kracke and Strub support the physical, mental and emotional well-being of the victims and families arriving at Allen Child Protection Center.
Workplace: Tony Everts and David Gilson, employees at Unverferth Manufacturing in Shell Rock, performed CPR on a colleague in distress, supporting each other until first responders arrived. Unverferth offers yearly first aid and CPR classes for employees, and both Everts and Gilson have had additional training. Gilson is former military and Everts is a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver for Aplington.