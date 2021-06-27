Here's where you can legally shoot off fireworks in the Cedar Valley for July 4 holiday

WATERLOO — Looking to shoot off fireworks in your backyard this Fourth of July? Here are the places where it’s legal, and where you can’t shoot them off at all.

In cities allowing fireworks, they generally must be used on your own property or property of someone who has consented to their usage. You can’t shoot them off on city property, including public parks. And you’re generally not allowed to shoot off any “display” fireworks — those large ones you see at city fireworks displays. Only consumer-grade fireworks, kind sold in fireworks stores in the Cedar Valley, are allowed as a general rule.

Some cities adhere closely to rules set out in the Iowa Code, which allows cities to set firework times as early as 9 a.m. beginning June 1. Others have more strict days and times.

Cities are allowed to deviate from Iowa Code on shooting off fireworks and can ban them altogether, but cannot disallow the sale of consumer fireworks.

If you’re caught violating the rules, in most cities its simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine. For specifics on these rules, check with your city clerk.