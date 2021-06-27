Here's where you can legally shoot off fireworks in the Cedar Valley for July 4 holiday

WATERLOO — Looking to shoot off fireworks in your backyard this Fourth of July? Here are the places where it’s legal, and where you can’t shoot them off at all.
In cities allowing fireworks, they generally must be used on your own property or property of someone who has consented to their usage. You can’t shoot them off on city property, including public parks. And you’re generally not allowed to shoot off any “display” fireworks — those large ones you see at city fireworks displays. Only consumer-grade fireworks, kind sold in fireworks stores in the Cedar Valley, are allowed as a general rule.
Some cities adhere closely to rules set out in the Iowa Code, which allows cities to set firework times as early as 9 a.m. beginning June 1. Others have more strict days and times.
Cities are allowed to deviate from Iowa Code on shooting off fireworks and can ban them altogether, but cannot disallow the sale of consumer fireworks.
If you’re caught violating the rules, in most cities its simple misdemeanor punishable by a fine. For specifics on these rules, check with your city clerk.
Here’s a list of fireworks laws in the metro area and some surrounding towns:
- allows fireworks between noon and 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3; between noon and 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4; and noon to 10 p.m. Monday, July 5.
- doesn’t allow fireworks to be shot off within city limits.
- allows fireworks from June 25 through July 8. On Sundays through Thursdays between those dates they’re allowed between noon and 10 p.m.; on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 11 p.m., and on July 4 between noon and 11 p.m.
- allows fireworks June 25 through July 8. On Sundays through Thursdays between those dates, they’re allowed between noon and 10 p.m.; on Fridays and Saturdays between noon and 11 p.m., and on July 4, between noon and 11 p.m.
- does not allow fireworks to be shot off within city limits.
- Elk Run Heights allows fireworks only on July 4 between noon and 11 p.m.
- allows fireworks on July 3 and 5 from noon until 11 p.m. and from noon July 4 until 12:30 a.m. July 5.
- allows fireworks from June 25 through July 8. On Sundays through Thursdays between those dates, they’re allowed between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., and on July 3 and 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- allows fireworks July 3 and 4 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.
- allows fireworks from July 2 through 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- does not allow fireworks to be shot off within city limits.
- allows fireworks from June 22 through July 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 3 and 4, it’s allowed until 11 p.m.
- allows fireworks between June 30 and July 8. On Sundays through Thursdays between those dates, they’re allowed between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m., and on July 3 and 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Raymond does not allow fireworks to be shot off within city limits.
- Readlyn allows fireworks at the exact days and times as Iowa Code: from 9 a.m. through 10 p.m. June 1 through July 8, as well as between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. July 3 and 4.
- Sumner does not allow fireworks to be shot off within city limits.
- does not allow fireworks to be shot off within city limits.