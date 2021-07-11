Here's the route, road closures and fest info for RAGBRAI in Waterloo

Wagner and Big Rock roads will be “complete closures” to vehicular traffic, Hall said, as well as Burton Avenue to Airline Highway. But the rest of Burton, between Airline and West Parker, will allow for vehicular traffic going northbound only, due to the number of homes and businesses there, Hall said, and Waterloo Police Department officers will control the intersections for cross traffic.

“It’s necessary for us to minimize the interactions between bicycles and cars,” he said. “Sixteen thousand bikes is a lot of bikes.”

South of West Parker, Burton Avenue will return to a complete vehicular closure, and Conger, River and Commercial will also be complete closures until midnight that night, Hall said.

The “out route,” when cyclists leave town Thursday, July 29, will follow Burton Avenue south from the campgrounds to Park Road, then south on Fairview Street and east on Lafayette Street until it leaves the city.

Burton, Park and Fairview will be completely closed to vehicles as will a portion of Lafayette Street from Zuma Street to the city limit line, though residents will be able to cross at intersections with the help of WPD, Hall said. Vehicular traffic will be allowed to travel westbound on Lafayette Street from Lane to Zuma streets, however.