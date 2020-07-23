Here's how many coronavirus tests have been done at Waterloo's Test Iowa site

WATERLOO -- It's been nearly three months since the State of Iowa set up a Test Iowa coronavirus testing site in the Crossroads Mall parking lot in Waterloo.
In that time, nearly 11,000 tests have been taken there, according to data provided by Black Hawk County Emergency Management, which receives that information from Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
County EMA coordinator Lorie Glover said Thursday the data does not tell officials how many people have taken tests (a person could be tested multiple times), nor does it show officials results from that specific site.
"We have no way of knowing how many are positive and negative," Glover said.
The data she gets from the state also doesn't show results for Peoples Clinic in Waterloo, which functions as an official Test Iowa Clinic.
But the data does show how the Crossroads Test Iowa site is being utilized over the days, weeks and months since it opened April 29.
A total of 10,922 tests have been taken at the Crossroads site between April 29 and July 22, the last day for which data was available. The site is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2060 Crossroads Boulevard in Waterloo. It closes on weekends and holidays.
From a high of 356 tests conducted on June 25, to a low of just eight tests on May 6, the site has averaged 185 tests per day in the 59 days it has been open.
In recent weeks, that number has gone up. The site's most recent seven-day average is 259 tests per day.
The site is one of eight current Test Iowa drive-up sites across Iowa that have conducted a total of 109,849 tests since the first sites came online April 25.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has said, when fully operational, the Test Iowa sites would be able to conduct 3,000 tests per day.
However, there were only three days when more than 3,000 tests were conducted -- June 22, June 29 and July 13. On July 13, more than 3,500 tests were conducted statewide.
But the average amount of tests per day over the 69 days of operation is 1,592 per day. In the past seven days, the average has risen to 2,281 tests per day.
The Test Iowa Clinic at Peoples Clinic is not broken out in the data, but lumped in with the other 12 Test Iowa Clinic sites statewide.
Since May 27, when the first clinics began as Test Iowa Clinics, a total of 19,799 tests have been conducted at those sites in 42 days of operation.
That averages out to be 471 tests per day, though the more recent seven-day average is 623 tests per day.
Those who would like to be tested at either the Crossroads or Peoples Clinic sites must register at TestIowa.com.
