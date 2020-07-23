Here's how many coronavirus tests have been done at Waterloo's Test Iowa site

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- It's been nearly three months since the State of Iowa set up a Test Iowa coronavirus testing site in the Crossroads Mall parking lot in Waterloo.

In that time, nearly 11,000 tests have been taken there, according to data provided by Black Hawk County Emergency Management, which receives that information from Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

County EMA coordinator Lorie Glover said Thursday the data does not tell officials how many people have taken tests (a person could be tested multiple times), nor does it show officials results from that specific site.

"We have no way of knowing how many are positive and negative," Glover said.

The data she gets from the state also doesn't show results for Peoples Clinic in Waterloo, which functions as an official Test Iowa Clinic.

But the data does show how the Crossroads Test Iowa site is being utilized over the days, weeks and months since it opened April 29.

A total of 10,922 tests have been taken at the Crossroads site between April 29 and July 22, the last day for which data was available. The site is open from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2060 Crossroads Boulevard in Waterloo. It closes on weekends and holidays.