Here's how Cedar Valley hospitals rate, according to the federal government

Some hospitals in Northeast Iowa fared better than others when it comes to the annual quality ratings released by the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, released the star ratings late last month, taking into account mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely/effective care into their measurement.

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, formerly Sartori Hospital, was the only acute care hospital in the Cedar Valley to receive a five-star rating, the top rating a hospital could receive. It was one of 12 in the state of Iowa receiving the highest rating.

The company saw three of its locations — including in Dubuque and Iowa City — among just 455 hospitals in the U.S. receiving a 5-star rating.

“These five-star ratings from the CMS reinforce the quality of care and patient experience we are honored to provide,” CEO Bob Ritz said in a press release touting the ratings.