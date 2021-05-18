 Skip to main content
Here's how Cedar Valley hospitals rate, according to the federal government
Here's how Cedar Valley hospitals rate, according to the federal government

The former Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls, now MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, is shown in this 2015 Courier photo.

The hospital was the only one in the Cedar Valley to receive a 5-star top rating in 2021 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

 TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer

Some hospitals in Northeast Iowa fared better than others when it comes to the annual quality ratings released by the federal government.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, released the star ratings late last month, taking into account mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely/effective care into their measurement.

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, formerly Sartori Hospital, was the only acute care hospital in the Cedar Valley to receive a five-star rating, the top rating a hospital could receive. It was one of 12 in the state of Iowa receiving the highest rating.

The company saw three of its locations — including in Dubuque and Iowa City — among just 455 hospitals in the U.S. receiving a 5-star rating.

“These five-star ratings from the CMS reinforce the quality of care and patient experience we are honored to provide,” CEO Bob Ritz said in a press release touting the ratings.

UnityPoint-Waterloo, also an acute care hospital, got a four-star rating, as did critical access hospitals Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City and Mitchell County Regional Health in Osage.

Those receiving three-star ratings were acute care hospital MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and critical access hospitals Waverly Health Center and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. More than 1,000 hospitals across the country received three stars.

On the lower end of the spectrum: UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown and Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah were rated two stars out of five. No hospital in Iowa had a one-star rating.

A plurality — 1,181 — of hospitals across the country were not rated at all. That included many smaller, critical access hospitals including Community Memorial in Sumner, Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, Mercy Medical Center in New Hampton, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran in West Union and Grundy County Memorial in Grundy Center.

Hospital administrators noted several reasons for lower scores.

“We look for opportunities for improvement wherever we can, whether we are a 5-star or a 3-star medical center,” said MercyOne Northeast Iowa Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Sojka. “Going through the pandemic, we found that due to high volumes and high acuity, we had to adjust to ensure patients received the best possible care.”

Waverly Health Center was focusing on emergency room discharge times, support for breastfeeding mothers and reducing induction of early labor, said Chief Operating Officer Heidi Solheim.

“Continuous quality improvement and process refinement is essential for every health care provider to ensure we provide the best possible care for our patients,” Solheim said.

UnityPoint said the CMS rating is one of a number of ratings provided by outside organizations that sometimes “create confusion for consumers” because of the varying metrics.

“We recognize that quality improvement is an ongoing proposition and actively engage in a number of continuous improvement initiatives,” the statement said, like “daily safety huddles, bedside handoff reporting, hourly rounding” and others.

