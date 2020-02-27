Here's what you should know about coronavirus in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The good news: As of Wednesday, not a single person in Iowa has tested positive for the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, China.
The not-so-good news: The global virus outbreak can still spread to the state, infecting people with symptoms similar to influenza.
“Any time there’s a new virus that can infect people, that is a serious public health concern,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. “And we take that seriously.”
She called it a “rapidly-evolving situation,” and health officials are discovering more about the new virus all the time.
“We know this COVID-19 has caused death. But it does appear it has a range — some appear to have more mild symptoms,” Pedati said. “It’s an example of a place (where) we do still have more to learn about this virus.”
IDPH is keeping a tally on the number of people being tested statewide, releasing those numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at idph.iowa.gov. As of Wednesday, two individuals in Iowa had completed COVID-19 testing, both testing negative.
“Right now, the risk in the U.S. and here in Iowa is still low, and that’s because we haven’t yet seen widespread community activity of the virus,” Pedati said.
But IDPH and local health departments and hospitals are preparing themselves for potential incoming cases, and giving residents information about how they can help stop the spread of coronavirus and others like it.
“Since the start of the outbreak, Black Hawk County Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health to monitor potential cases of COVID-19,” said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, county public health director, in a statement Wednesday. “We have and will continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear in as few as two days after exposure, or as long as two weeks, health officials say.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as other forms of influenza, health officials ask people to cover their cough, clean their hands frequently with soap and water and stay home if ill.
“I know it sounds basic, but those are very important things to do,” Pedati said.
UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital noted it was “following CDC guidelines for screening, testing and infection control.”
“Our infection prevention team is carefully monitoring the novel coronavirus and keeping our leadership and team members informed as new information becomes available,” said UnityPoint spokesperson Carson Tigges.
He said medical staff “at all health care entry points” are screening for respiratory symptoms as well as travel to affected areas. If a patient was found to have been exposed to COVID-19, they immediately isolate the patient and contact local and state health officials.
Staff also uses personal protective equipment to stop the spread of viruses to themselves or other patients, Tigges added. If a patient were found to be well enough, they’re asked to “self-isolate” at their home under local health department monitoring.
MercyOne hospitals and clinics were working off of CDC and IDPH guidelines as well, said Nancy Carper and Taunya Child, registered nurses at MercyOne Northeast Iowa Infection Prevention and Control, in a statement to The Courier
“If any patient fits the at-risk criteria, the patient will be immediately isolated and provided a mask,” they said in the statement.
Infection prevention personnel would then contact the state health department.
“Individuals who have traveled to China and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing should seek medical care right away,” they said, adding that “before visiting a health care office, (patients) should call ahead and tell them about your travel and your symptoms.”
Finally, officials wants to make sure people are getting accurate information, and not falling prey to rumors or fearmongering.
“Anytime there’s any sort of new or uncertain situation, there’s the potential for misinformation to spread,” Pedati said, noting the IDPH balances patient privacy with public health risk. “Our approach is always to share as much information as we possibly can, as quickly as we can.”
