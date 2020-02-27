Here's what you should know about coronavirus in the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The good news: As of Wednesday, not a single person in Iowa has tested positive for the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 that originated in Wuhan, China.

The not-so-good news: The global virus outbreak can still spread to the state, infecting people with symptoms similar to influenza.

“Any time there’s a new virus that can infect people, that is a serious public health concern,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, state epidemiologist and medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. “And we take that seriously.”

She called it a “rapidly-evolving situation,” and health officials are discovering more about the new virus all the time.

“We know this COVID-19 has caused death. But it does appear it has a range — some appear to have more mild symptoms,” Pedati said. “It’s an example of a place (where) we do still have more to learn about this virus.”

IDPH is keeping a tally on the number of people being tested statewide, releasing those numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at idph.iowa.gov. As of Wednesday, two individuals in Iowa had completed COVID-19 testing, both testing negative.