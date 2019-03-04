WATERLOO -- The acquisition of another large mortgage services provider ended up being the reason behind Ocwen's closing of their Waterloo location and several other U.S.-based offices last week, a company spokesperson said Monday.
Ocwen Financial Corp., a provider of residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, announced Wednesday to its shareholders and 7,100 employees that it would close six of its 10 domestic offices, including Waterloo, according to Dico Akseraylian, Ocwen senior vice president of corporate communications.
Around 175 employees currently work at the Waterloo office at 1101 Lois Lane, according to Akseraylian.
"The most important thing is we are trying to do everything we can to ease the impact to employees," he said. "Decisions like this are very difficult when they impact employees."
The office will close in August, though Akseraylian did not know a specific date. He said employees will get "no less than 60 days' notice," be eligible for severance benefits and be offered some kind of career transition help, whether it's job fairs, help writing resumes or interview tips.
The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber has already reached out to company officials about assisting displaced workers.
"The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber is committed to supporting the Ocwen employees and will collaborate with Iowa Workforce and other partners to help the employees find other job opportunities that are aligned with their skills in Waterloo and the Cedar Valley," said GCVA president Cary Darrah.
"We will remain in contact with corporate regarding next steps for employees and distribute the information as soon as determined," she added.
Ocwen's property in Waterloo has a current assessed value of $11 million. The 38,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1980, and a 40,000-square-foot addition was added in 1984.
All told, Ocwen's closures will result in 2,100 employees losing their jobs, in Waterloo as well as in Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Addison, Texas; Glendale, Calif.; and Fort Washington, Pa.
Ocwen will retain its offices at its corporate headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., as well as Mount Laurel, N.J.; Rancho Cordova, Calif.; and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. It will also continue operations in India and the Philippines.
"It ultimately was a result of, 'Where are the locations where we want to be?'" Akseraylian said. "And so we decided on the four offices that I just mentioned to you. As a result, unfortunately the other sites were closed down."
Akseraylian said Ocwen's acquisition of PHH in October, another large mortgage servicing provider, was the impetus behind the changes.
"As you can imagine, two large mortgage servicers coming together, that's going to impact" operations, he said, adding Ocwen needed to "realign employees across the company."
Ocwen, which acquired the former GMAC Mortgage, previously employed as many as 800 workers in its Waterloo office and was Ocwen's largest location. The company began decimating the office in 2013, when it laid off 238 workers. Layoffs continued in 2014 with 51 workers given pink slips. The largest came in 2015, with 300 workers losing their Waterloo-based jobs.
The company regularly failed to notify the Iowa Workforce Development Center of its impending layoffs as required by the federal government’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, and it was unclear if it did so this time, since they did not appear on IWD's public list of statewide layoffs. An IWD spokesperson said he would try to confirm that information Monday.
In 2017, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued the company, saying the accounts Ocwen serviced were riddled with errors throughout the repayment process. It said the company would go after borrowers long before verifying whether the debt was valid, allegedly foreclosed illegally on at least 1,000 homeowners, and charged borrowers for add-on products without their consent.
