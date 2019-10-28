WATERLOO --- Get those costumes on and the treat bags ready: It's trick-or-treat time in the Cedar Valley.
Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls will have their city-wide trick-or-treat times from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Residents are asked to put a porch light on so families know you are participating. Law enforcement request that drivers take extra caution during those hours due to the number of children out and about in the dark.
Other events going on Thursday:
--- Children can trick or treat in downtown Cedar Falls from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Crossroads Center will have trick or treating with businesses from 5 to 7 p.m.
--- Waverly, La Porte City, Aplington, Hudson, Shell Rock and Dike trick or treating is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
--- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Traer, Janesville, Jesup and Parkersburg will have trick or treating from 6 to 8 p.m.
--- Raymond, Grundy Center, Dysart, Clarksville, Fayette and Nashua are having trick or treating from 5 to 7 p.m.
