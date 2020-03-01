Help Wanted: Grow Cedar Valley labors to grow workforce

WATERLOO -- There’s a labor shortage in the Cedar Valley. So say officials with the area’s leading economic development organization, Grow Cedar Valley.

But decades-low unemployment rates, hovering around 3%, don’t tell the full story. Not everyone is working who could be or wants to.

There are about 2,300 people out of a labor force of about 93,000 who could enter or re-enter the workforce if afforded adequate amenities like child care, Grow Cedar Valley officials said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

And among those who have jobs, there are many under-employed workers who could be working at higher-paid positions given the opportunity.

So the staff at Grow Cedar Valley are faced with a multi-pronged task:

Identify those unemployed who could be back in the workforce and find ways to allow them to do that.

Find more opportunities for under-employed individuals to improve their position.

Continue to promote the Cedar Valley as an outstanding place to live, work, play and raise a family — and a place for former residents to return to do that.