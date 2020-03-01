Help Wanted: Grow Cedar Valley labors to grow workforce

WATERLOO -- There’s a labor shortage in the Cedar Valley. So say officials with the area’s leading economic development organization, Grow Cedar Valley.
But decades-low unemployment rates, hovering around 3%, don’t tell the full story. Not everyone is working who could be or wants to.
There are about 2,300 people out of a labor force of about 93,000 who could enter or re-enter the workforce if afforded adequate amenities like child care, Grow Cedar Valley officials said.
You have free articles remaining.
And among those who have jobs, there are many under-employed workers who could be working at higher-paid positions given the opportunity.
So the staff at Grow Cedar Valley are faced with a multi-pronged task:
- Identify those unemployed who could be back in the workforce and find ways to allow them to do that.
- Find more opportunities for under-employed individuals to improve their position.
- Continue to promote the Cedar Valley as an outstanding place to live, work, play and raise a family — and a place for former residents to return to do that.
Every employer faces challenges cultivating and retaining a talented workforce, said Cary Darrah, Grow Cedar Valley executive director. “Our role here is, we have to ask, how are you, Grow Cedar Valley, being creative overcoming these barriers? We have been.”
Will Frost, director of talent development with Grow Cedar Valley, said his group is “looking at how we can potentially reach into pools of talent that aren’t being tapped, to reach individuals that aren’t currently participating in the economy. We’re looking at the newcomer populations; people who are new to the area that are refugees or foreign-born individuals. Economic inclusion is a huge portion of