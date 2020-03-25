Help sought in locating missing Waterloo teen

WATERLOO – Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing Waterloo teen and her infant daughter.

Zakiyyah Layonna Roby, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Randolph Street.

Roby is described as a black female, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 211 pounds with light brown hair and blonde and brown braids.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She may be wearing a black zip-up Nike hooded jacket and has fresh scratches on her face and has light colored birthmark.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.