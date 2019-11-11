{{featured_button_text}}
WEST UNION -- Law enforcement in Fayette County are seeking help in finding a missing 17-year-old West Union girl.

Jordyn F. Smith has been missing from West Union since Nov. 1. She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities said she left all of her personal belongings behind. It is believed she is in the company of an adult male and her safety could be in danger.

Those with information are asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at  (563) 422-6067.

