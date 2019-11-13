CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Police are asking for the public's help in finding a female runaway.
On Tuesday, Cedar Falls Police took a runaway report on Cadence M. Knock. She was last seen leaving Cedar Falls High School at 11 a.m., and has not been seen or heard from since.
Knock is a 15-year-old white female, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has blonde hair that is shaved on the right side and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black winter coat, jeans, and was carrying a large book bag.
If you see Knock, or know where she may be, please contact the Cedar Falls Police at (319) 273-8612 or the Black Hawk County dispatch center at (319) 291-2515.
