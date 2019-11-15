CEDAR FALLS — Beginning next week, downtown Cedar Falls will be decorated for the holiday season.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers will begin prepping Santa’s Workshop at the corner of Fourth and Main streets for his arrival Nov. 29. Fresh garland and twinkling lights will also be wrapped around the light poles and holiday banners.
It will take many cheerful elves to decorate the Cedar Falls Downtown District for another spectacular holiday season to put you and everyone in a festive mood. If you would like to help decorate, please contact the Community Main Street office at 277-0213 or office@communitymainstreet.org. Decorating will commence at 10 a.m. each day.
The holiday decorations are made possible through the donations of sponsors, downtown merchants, citywide businesses, and individuals from throughout the community. If you would like to help cover the costs of decorations, visit www.communitymainstreet.org and donate today.
Check out all the Holiday Hoopla events and activities at www.cfholidayhoopla.com.
