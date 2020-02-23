Help foster kids at graduation

INDEPENDENCE -- As part of a community partnership for protecting children initiative, Building Direction for Families will be helping area youth in foster care celebrate their graduation from high school and assist with their transition out of foster care.

They will help youth in Buchanan, Delaware and Fayette counties receive the things typically associated with the high school graduation that family would normally provide such as senior pictures, invitations, cakes and refreshments for their celebration, along with items needed as they transition out of foster care and head off to college or their first apartment.

Businesses, churches, organizations and members of the community can help celebrate an outstanding achievement for youth who have had to beat the odds to succeed by giving a gift, a service or by making a donation.

For more information, contact Beth Ownby or Susie Galpin at Building Direction for Families, 105 Second Ave. N.E., (319) 334-5105 or communityliaison@bdfempowerment.org.

