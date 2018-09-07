WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations Friday for Black Hawk and Franklin counties in response to severe storms and flooding that began Sept. 2.
The declaration, which also includes Kossuth and Poweshiek counties in northwest and central Iowa, allows state resources to respond and recover from the severe weather impacts. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Management programs for qualifying residents.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.
Grants are available for eligible home or car repairs, replacement of clothing, personal property or food, and for the expense of temporary housing. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation, or until Oct. 22, to submit an application.
In Black Hawk County, Operation Threshold will determine eligibility and will make direct payments to vendors for those with eligible repairs or purchase replacement items. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
Applications for Black Hawk County residents are being taken at Operation Threshold’s Waterloo office at 1535 Lafayette St., Waterloo, (319) 291-2065.
Applications are also available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website, but those will also need to be taken to the Operation Threshold office to be processed.
