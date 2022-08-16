Hellman family establishes fund to benefit youth athletics

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Bob and Betty Hellman are bringing their passion for youth athletics and love of Waterloo together through the establishment of the Hellman Family Fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.
Their fund will benefit youth athletics, including facilities, throughout the city to ensure future generations have thriving programs to enjoy.
“Our wish is that this fund will provide the boys and girls in the Cedar Valley the opportunity to play sports and to learn from teamwork,” Betty Hellman said in a news release.
Youth athletics, especially baseball, has been a lifelong interest for Bob Hellman. Growing up on the east side of Waterloo near the current location of Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, he has many fond memories of playing little league baseball in the community.
“Having been involved with little league baseball from its inception in 1947 and experiencing the great times this sport provided, we are pleased to be supporters in any way we can to help young men and women experience the thrills I did many years ago,” Bob Hellman said.
After a successful career as founder and chairman of Hellman, a Waterloo advertising agency, he wanted to give back to the game he loves. An opportunity arose to build a ball field at Cunningham School. The completion of Hellman Field sparked excitement in the community and he was inspired to develop high-quality ballparks in other needed areas.
He founded Build Our Ballpark, an organization that builds and refurbishes baseball and softball fields in largely low-income neighborhoods. In the 14 years since it was established, Build Our Ballpark has built or restored 59 playing fields in 13 communities and three states – 18 of which are in Waterloo.
Learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation by calling (319) 883-6022 or going online to
wloocommunityfoundation.org.
Photos: 2022 UNI Football Media Day
UNI FB Media Day 19
Deion and Vance McShane pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 6
Quarterback Theo Day poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 26
Teammates egg on linebacker Spencer Cuvelierposes as he posees for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 5
Quarterbacks Theo Day and Matt Morrissey pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 13
Defensive back Benny Sapp III and his father Benny Sapp Jr. pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 25
Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 2
Head Coach Mark Farley speaks during a press conference during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 8
Defensive back Benny Sapp poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 12
Offensive lineman Tristan Roper poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 28
Players pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 9
Defensive back Benny Sapp poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 22
Players goof around and pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 11
Offensive lineman Tristan Roper poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 27
Teammates egg on linebacker Spencer Cuvelierposes as he posees for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 20
Linebacker Bryce Flater poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 3
Quarterback Matt Morrissey poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 31
The new University of Northern Iowa football team meeting room overlooking the UNI-Dome.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 18
Defensive lineman Devin Rice poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 15
Offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 29
Offensive lineman Nick Ellis poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 21
Defensive back Korby Sander poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 17
Defensive lineman Caden Houghtelling poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 24
Linebacker Spencer Cuvelier poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 10
Defensive back Takulve Williams poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 23
Placekicker Matthew Cook poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 14
Defensive back Benny Sapp III and his father Benny Sapp Jr. pose for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 30
The new University of Northern Iowa football team meeting room overlooking the UNI-Dome.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 7
Wide receiver Quan Hampton poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 4
Quarterback Matt Morrissey poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 1
Head Coach Mark Farley speaks during a press conference during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FB Media Day 16
Offensive lineman Matthew Vanderslice poses for a photo during University of Northern Iowa football media day at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.