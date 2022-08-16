Hellman family establishes fund to benefit youth athletics

WATERLOO — Bob and Betty Hellman are bringing their passion for youth athletics and love of Waterloo together through the establishment of the Hellman Family Fund at the Waterloo Community Foundation.

Their fund will benefit youth athletics, including facilities, throughout the city to ensure future generations have thriving programs to enjoy.

“Our wish is that this fund will provide the boys and girls in the Cedar Valley the opportunity to play sports and to learn from teamwork,” Betty Hellman said in a news release.

Youth athletics, especially baseball, has been a lifelong interest for Bob Hellman. Growing up on the east side of Waterloo near the current location of Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence, he has many fond memories of playing little league baseball in the community.

“Having been involved with little league baseball from its inception in 1947 and experiencing the great times this sport provided, we are pleased to be supporters in any way we can to help young men and women experience the thrills I did many years ago,” Bob Hellman said.

After a successful career as founder and chairman of Hellman, a Waterloo advertising agency, he wanted to give back to the game he loves. An opportunity arose to build a ball field at Cunningham School. The completion of Hellman Field sparked excitement in the community and he was inspired to develop high-quality ballparks in other needed areas.

He founded Build Our Ballpark, an organization that builds and refurbishes baseball and softball fields in largely low-income neighborhoods. In the 14 years since it was established, Build Our Ballpark has built or restored 59 playing fields in 13 communities and three states – 18 of which are in Waterloo.

Learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation by calling (319) 883-6022 or going online to wloocommunityfoundation.org.