Helicopter crashed into hangar, parked aircraft in Independence
One person was injured in a helicopter crash at the Independence Municipal Airport on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

INDEPENDENCE – A helicopter crash in Independence on Tuesday happened when the copter collided with a hangar and a parked aircraft, according to a Federal Aviation Administration notice.

The notice indicated there were two people on board with one suffering minor injuries and the other whose condition was unknown. The crash happened during a flying lesson, according to the notice.

The University of Dubuque on Tuesday confirmed that a student pilot with its aviation school was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at the Independence Municipal Airport, and crews with the fire department and police department were sent to the scene at 1640 230th St. The helicopter had substantial damage, and the hangar was also damaged, according to the Independence Fire Department. The Independence Police Department is investigating with the help of federal transportation officials.

The helicopter is a two-seat Guimbal Carbi owned by H&H Helicopters LLC of Sauget, Ill., and was first registered  and certified  in October, according  to the FAA registry.

