Helbiz scooters arrive in downtown Waterloo
featured

Helbiz scooters arrive in downtown Waterloo

Helbiz scooters

Three Helbiz scooters parked on the sidewalk along East Fifth Street and Water Street in downtown Waterloo on Monday. 

 Amie Rivers

WATERLOO — Bird’s not the only word in scooters anymore.

Helbiz, a “micro-mobility” company that also operates electric bicycles and mopeds in dozens of cities around the world, dropped off what appears to be at least a couple of dozen scooters in downtown Waterloo over the weekend.

It was unclear how many scooters were dropped off and when, or who is in charge of them. A message to the company’s marketing team was not immediately returned.

But despite not having the fanfare of Bird, the company that had to get Waterloo city code changed before it could begin operating last month, Helbiz is in full compliance with city ordinance, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.

“They are a legitimate business,” Felchle said, noting the company reached out to Waterloo about operating here “the same week” the city passed an ordinance making scooter rentals legal.

Felchle said the city’s law, which it modeled on Bird’s suggested ordinance, “allows up to three businesses to operate within Waterloo,” she said. Helbiz simply had to apply for one of the remaining two licenses, which the city issued June 24.

“They kept in contact about what the drop date would be,” she said. “Looks like this weekend is the weekend.”

The scooters have the same rules and operate in the same way as the Bird scooters, Felchle said, although they use a different app.

And though Helbiz jumped right away to follow Bird, Felchle says she had “no information about a third company yet” that might bring even more scooters to downtown Waterloo.

Courier staff tries out Bird e-scooters in downtown Waterloo, Iowa
Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

