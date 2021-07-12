Helbiz scooters arrive in downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Bird’s not the only word in scooters anymore.

Helbiz, a “micro-mobility” company that also operates electric bicycles and mopeds in dozens of cities around the world, dropped off what appears to be at least a couple of dozen scooters in downtown Waterloo over the weekend.

It was unclear how many scooters were dropped off and when, or who is in charge of them. A message to the company’s marketing team was not immediately returned.

But despite not having the fanfare of Bird, the company that had to get Waterloo city code changed before it could begin operating last month, Helbiz is in full compliance with city ordinance, said City Clerk Kelley Felchle.

“They are a legitimate business,” Felchle said, noting the company reached out to Waterloo about operating here “the same week” the city passed an ordinance making scooter rentals legal.