WATERLOO — Col. Heidi Warrington’s U.S. Army career unfolded in several phases.
The Army nurse and Iraq war veteran received her direct commission in the U.S. Army Reserves and received officer basic training at Fort Sam Houston, Tex. She served stateside as a medical nurse and operations officer before entering active duty in 1988 with medical nursing and psychiatric specialties. She also was certified as a public health clinical nurse specialist.
“I joined when I was 28. I trained to be an officer and a soldier. I was a single parent with two kids. Days were long, but being a military nurse gave me more flexibility to be a mom,” said Warrington.
The 1973 West High School graduate is now the mother of four children and the wife of a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier. She earned her nursing degree in 1981 from the University of Iowa in Iowa City and a master’s degree from the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University in New Orleans. She also earned a master in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.
Warrington retired from active service two years ago “after 34 years, five wars, 41 countries, and more than 16 moves,” she said. “My kids thought they had a good life, making new friends and becoming citizens of the world.”
Warrington is the daughter of Betty and U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Evan “Curly” Hultman of Waterloo. Throughout her career, Warrington never traded on her father’s name or rank. “Even now, very few people I served with know he’s my dad. People didn’t need to know. I’m very proud of my dad and his service, but his service had nothing to do with me and what I wanted to accomplish, what I needed to do.”
Her military career is lengthy with accomplishments and achievements that will continue to pay dividends for military personnel and civilians into the future, particularly in the areas of public health, advocacy for children, domestic abuse, and sexual assault and suicide prevention.
Throughout Warrington’s Army career, she has been involved in suicide prevention, including serving as suicide prevention program coordinator for Europe from 1999 through 2002 and a 1999 deployment to Kosovo.
She experienced the personal pain and loss that suicide brings families when her son-in-law, Iraq war veteran Brandon Shepherd, took his own life in 2009.
You have free articles remaining.
Warrington served as chief of mental health services for the 86th Combat Support Hospital, the first Army combat hospital supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq in 2003. Then she was placed in charge of two mobile medical wards supporting the 101st Airborne, Marines, and Army infantry divisions advancing from Kuwait to Baghdad.
In Kuwait, her unit served as the mental health ward. The medical ward in Iraq treated critically wounded soldiers and Marines and also delivered medical care for civilians and enemy forces. Often battles raged outside their sleeping tents — and sometimes overhead — as Patriot missile batteries shot down Scud missiles.
While assigned to the U.S. Army Europe G1, she oversaw the suicide prevention program and designed and implemented the first joint service sexual assault nurse examiner program, serving as the only SANE for all sexual assault cases at Landstuhl for 2005-2006. Warrington received recognition as a leader and educator for military and civilians for her decades-long dedication to end domestic violence.
Later in her career, Warrington became a leader in public health within the Department of Defense, nationally and internationally.
“Army nurses stand in the hospital door looking in at patients who need care. My public health nurses stand in the hospital door looking out at the world, assessing the impact of disease outbreaks like Ebola, natural disasters, environmental catastrophes, forest fires,” she said, while assessing and developing policies and plans for future disaster response.
Warrington served as consultant to the Army Surgeon General for Public Health Nursing and the first chief nurse executive for Army Public Health Command. Through her leadership, standards were set in such areas as policy and leader development, force structure and strength, and human readiness for war. During her tenure, she directed DOD development of the nation’s first National Prevention Strategy.
She also worked with the WHO, International Council of Nurses and the International Red Cross/Red Crescent to increase disaster nursing skills across the world, helped effect policy changes in the Army and DOD for drug addictions and to better protect the health and safety of children.
Warrington was chief of deployment health for the Defense Health Agency and led a team of 67 experts in developing the first joint web-based periodic health assessment.
Since her retirement, Warrington is a frequent guest speaker on such topics as public health and suicide prevention. She also serves as Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs commissioner.
“I’ve never regretted my decision to serve my country,” Warrington added. “My faith has always been important to me, and I’ve given of my own free will. On my tombstone, I want the lines to read ‘A Christian and a healer.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.