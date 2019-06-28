{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Motorists got drenched during the morning commute as a heavy rain storm rolled through Black Hawk County Friday morning.

The rainfall, punctuated with some hail stones, briefly flooded some intersections around town, but authorities said they haven’t received any report of major damage.

“They got the streets that are inundated with water, but it’s typical of a quick downpour,” said Capt. Matthew McGeough with the Waterloo Police Departments.

Firefighters were sent to reports of downed utility lines, and a few fallen trees have been reported.

The forecast calls for rain tapering off this morning. Severe thunderstorms could return Friday afternoon and into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions are forecast for this weekend with a heat index into the 90s.

