WATERLOO – Motorists got drenched during the morning commute as a heavy rain storm rolled through Black Hawk County Friday morning.
The rainfall, punctuated with some hail stones, briefly flooded some intersections around town, but authorities said they haven’t received any report of major damage.
“They got the streets that are inundated with water, but it’s typical of a quick downpour,” said Capt. Matthew McGeough with the Waterloo Police Departments.
You have free articles remaining.
Firefighters were sent to reports of downed utility lines, and a few fallen trees have been reported.
The forecast calls for rain tapering off this morning. Severe thunderstorms could return Friday afternoon and into the night, according to the National Weather Service.
Hot and humid conditions are forecast for this weekend with a heat index into the 90s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hope Sturgis falls gets rained out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.