Heavy storm downs power lines, causes multiple fires in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A strong storm moved through the Waterloo area on Tuesday afternoon, downing power lines and trees.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of W. Ninth Street and Ridgeway Avenue when winds felled a large tree branch, which pulled a power line down on top of an occupied vehicle.
wire down in front of house on W4th St near Patrick Ct, Waterloo. WFR checking for fire. pic.twitter.com/ofF6Rg2KRo— Jeff Reinitz (@JeffAtCourier) August 24, 2021
Fire crews were called to two homes that caught fire when snapped power lines landed on the houses.
At 4:15 p.m., MidAmerican Energy was reporting 1,935 customers in Waterloo without power.