 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy storm downs power lines, causes multiple fires in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Heavy storm downs power lines, causes multiple fires in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A strong storm moved through the Waterloo area on Tuesday afternoon, downing power lines and trees.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of W. Ninth Street and Ridgeway Avenue when winds felled a large tree branch, which pulled a power line down on top of an occupied vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews were called to two homes that caught fire when snapped power lines landed on the houses.

At 4:15 p.m., MidAmerican Energy was reporting 1,935 customers in Waterloo without power.

0 comments
0
0
7
0
1

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News