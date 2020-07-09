Heavy rains delay search for man missing from care center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JANESVILLE -- Heavy rains and winds on Thursday cut short the search for a man who left a Waterloo care center Monday night.

Volunteers searching for 46-year-old Mike Jensen were working the stretch of Waverly Road south from Janesville toward Cedar Falls and made it to about Clair Street when the storm hit.

Janesville firefighters will be searching in town starting around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Cedar Falls boathouse around 9 a.m. Friday. The search area for Friday is still being planned, Waterloo police said.

Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said Thursday’s search continued along Waverly Road between Janesville and Cedar Falls as well as other areas around Janesville.

Waterloo police spent part of the day canvassing the neighborhood around the Ravenwood Care Center and seeking any residents in the area who may have had security cameras running at the time of Jensen’s disappearance.

Black Hawk and Bremer counties have flown drones over the Waverly Road location and along the stretch of Highway 218, Leibold said. He said dogs have also been used in an attempt to find his scent.