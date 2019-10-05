WATERLOO -- Heavy rainfall forced the city of Waterloo to shut down a stretch of University Avenue Saturday.
The Waterloo Police Department responded after 10 a.m. to reports of flooding in the 4000 block of University, which is currently under construction.
"A couple of cars stalled out in the flood waters," said Police Sgt. Andrew Clark. "Nobody was hurt."
Both vehicles were removed and Street Department crews barricaded the roadway, which is along a stretch including the former Hy-Vee grocery store. The roadway remained closed at noon Saturday.
Construction contractors are in the process of rebuilding that stretch of University, which has been reduced from six to two lanes of traffic.
The National Weather Service reported 1.56 inches of rain had fallen at the Waterloo Regional Airport weather station between 3 a.m. and noon Saturday. A large portion of that total, or 1.07 inches, fell between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Additional rainfall was projected Saturday afternoon and evening. But Sunday's forecast called for sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees.
