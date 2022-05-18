Heather Skeens joins Youth Art Team as development/operations director

WATERLOO – Youth Art Team executive/creative director Heidi Fuchtman announced that Heather Skeens has joined the team as development and operations director.

Skeens will be responsible for fund development, financial management, and program support for Youth Art Team student artists, parents, and volunteers. She comes to the position with over 15 years of arts administration experience and was most recently in the position of cultural programs supervisor with the City of Cedar Falls.

Skeens, a Des Moines native, relocated to the Cedar Valley with her husband in 2016. Prior to her role as cultural programs supervisor, which included overseeing the Hearst Center for the Arts, she worked with the Campaign for Grade Level Reading through Operation Threshold. In Des Moines, Skeens directed the Anderson Gallery at Drake University for over 10 years.

In the last 12 years, the team has worked with nearly 350 young artists to create several large-scale public artworks like the Our Freedom Story mural and a migrating flock of colorful wooden butterflies placed around the Cedar Valley.

Youth Art Team brings together artists ages 7-17 from diverse life situations to complete exceptional works of art. As a local nonprofit, Youth Art Team relies on individual donations. To support the team, visit youthartteam.com/donate.

