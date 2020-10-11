Heather Marquez to lead online seminar on connecting, creating community through crisis

Marquez has more than 25 years of experience leading and developing teams in retail, educational and enterprise-level organizations. She is a certified John C. Maxwell coach, speaker, trainer and executive director, and an ActionCOACH partner. The coach, who is also a JL member, uses such tools as mind mapping, assessments and value-based leadership training.

“We decided to tap into the resources we have here in the Cedar Valley. Heather is going to talk about building a sense of community, positively impacting the community and getting creative in spite of COVID-19,” said Knipp.

“The first part of our mission in Junior League is to develop the potential of women as civic leaders. We want our image to be portrayed as building civic leaders who can help shape our community. It’s really easy to use the excuse that 2020 is a bad year, COVID happened and that’s an excuse to not do anything. When a crisis hits like COVID has hit the whole world, it needs people to step up and pay attention and continue to work,” Knipp said.

“Problems won’t go away and many might be exacerbated with the COVID crisis by a lack of resources. Nonprofits haven’t been able to fundraise like they normally do to put back into the community. Resources are stretched.”