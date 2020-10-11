Heather Marquez to lead online seminar on connecting, creating community through crisis

Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls members will wear black dresses for five consecutive days this week to bring attention to an awareness and social media campaign.
The Little Black Dress Initiative “shines light on the issues that teenagers are facing every day. We will wear the same black dress every day to remind us that there is poverty and to spark conversations about teenagers. We say, ‘Ask me about my dress,’” said Melanie Knipp, League president. Some advocates will wear Little Black Dress Initiative T-shirts.
As part of the week-long campaign, JL is sponsoring “Connecting and Creating Community Through Crisis,” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, an online leadership and connection event. Business coach Heather Marquez of Waterloo will be the featured speaker.
The Zoom event is open to the public. Tickets are $30, available at https://jlwcf.formdash.org/.
Leadership materials, breakout networking sessions, swag bag and a virtual happy hour are included in the event.
JLWCF had its inaugural Little Black Dress Initiative event in 2019, raising more than $10,000. The program’s goal is to raise awareness of issues related to poverty, choices, opportunities, support services, access and resources for teenagers. The initiative was founded by the Junior League of London in 2014, which adopted the iconic little black dress as an emblem. Advocates wear one black dress or outfit for five consecutive days to attract attention to the initiative.
Marquez has more than 25 years of experience leading and developing teams in retail, educational and enterprise-level organizations. She is a certified John C. Maxwell coach, speaker, trainer and executive director, and an ActionCOACH partner. The coach, who is also a JL member, uses such tools as mind mapping, assessments and value-based leadership training.
“We decided to tap into the resources we have here in the Cedar Valley. Heather is going to talk about building a sense of community, positively impacting the community and getting creative in spite of COVID-19,” said Knipp.
“The first part of our mission in Junior League is to develop the potential of women as civic leaders. We want our image to be portrayed as building civic leaders who can help shape our community. It’s really easy to use the excuse that 2020 is a bad year, COVID happened and that’s an excuse to not do anything. When a crisis hits like COVID has hit the whole world, it needs people to step up and pay attention and continue to work,” Knipp said.
“Problems won’t go away and many might be exacerbated with the COVID crisis by a lack of resources. Nonprofits haven’t been able to fundraise like they normally do to put back into the community. Resources are stretched.”
Marquez will discuss strategies for overcoming obstacles to make connections and build community, Knipp said.
