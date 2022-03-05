Heather Marquez to discuss learning styles at music association meeting

CEDAR FALLS -- Heather Marquez will be guest speaker for the March 11 Northeast Area Music Association meeting at 10:15 a.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

Marquez will discuss learning styles and the DISC system. She coaches individuals (and companies) who are committed to positive growth. making their environment in which they work one of positive growth. DISC is an acronym for the four personality styles that make up this model of behavior: dominance, influence, steadiness and conscientiousness.