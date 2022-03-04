Heather Harbach to join University of Northern Iowa as VP for student life

CEDAR FALLS -- Heather Harbach has been named vice president for student life at the University of Northern Iowa, pending Board of Regents approval. She will begin April 25.

Harbach brings more than 20 years of experience in student affairs leadership roles at public and private four-year colleges and universities. Harbach joins UNI after serving Edgewood College as vice president for student development since 2017. She previously served as University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate dean of students.

She holds a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Arkansas. She earned her master of science in counseling and student personnel from Oklahoma State University, and her doctor of educational leadership in higher education leadership from Edgewood College.

