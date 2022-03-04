 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Heather Harbach to join University of Northern Iowa as VP for student life

  • 0
heather harbach.JPG

Harbach

CEDAR FALLS -- Heather Harbach has been named vice president for student life at the University of Northern Iowa, pending Board of Regents approval. She will begin April 25.

Harbach brings more than 20 years of experience in student affairs leadership roles at public and private four-year colleges and universities. Harbach joins UNI after serving Edgewood College as vice president for student development since 2017. She previously served as University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate dean of students.

She holds a bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Arkansas. She earned her master of science in counseling and student personnel from Oklahoma State University, and her doctor of educational leadership in higher education leadership from Edgewood College.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News