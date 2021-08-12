Heat from fire causes water leak that douses flames in Waterloo home

WATERLOO — A candle was behind a Thursday afternoon fire that damaged a Waterloo home.

But authorities said the fire at 4771 Edgebrook Drive could have been worse if the blaze hadn’t melted solder on an overhead water line.

“Essentially, it created a sprinkler head. It was fortunate for them,” said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The blaze did cause fire damage to the basement bathroom and the utility room, displacing the two adults and four children who live there. There was also heat damage to the rest of the basement and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the home, Petersen said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency shelter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported. The resident who was home at the time escaped along with the family dog, and firefighters removed a pet guinea pig.

Petersen said it appears the fire started in the basement bathroom, and the flames extended to the shower curtain and began to melt the fiberglass shower, which generated enough heat to melt solder on the water pipe. The water leak extinguished much of the blaze, and firefighters were able to finish off the rest, Petersen said.





