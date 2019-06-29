CEDAR FALLS -- On one of the first hot days of the season, crowds found shade as they watched the Sturgis Falls Celebration parade march through downtown streets with covered wagons and bicycles for its 44th year, celebrating Cedar Falls and “Happy Trails.”
The route, which traveled from Clay Street toward Main Street and ended on Franklin Street, was led by the grand marshal -- members of the Cedar Trails Partnership -- to celebrate “the outstanding community amenity the Cedar Valley Trails have become,” said Rose Miller, parade and dignitary liaison.
Around 10 a.m., with the temperature in the 80s, streets were cleared and parade watchers placed chairs in the shade to escape the sun. The “Happy Trails” poster artist, Cedar Falls High School graduate Alyssa Schmidt, followed a horse-drawn carriage with representatives from Cedar Trails Partnership.
Jim Brown and Cedar Falls city government officials waved from cars, and University of Northern Iowa’s TC and TK mascots were decked out in purple and gold as they waved from the back of a Jeep. Families stood as the American flag, accompanied by Cedar Falls and Iowa’s state flags, waved through the streets.
A number of trophies were awarded to parade entries this year. The Cedar Falls High School class of 1999 won the grand marshal’s trophy for most outstanding float. The CFHS alumni embodied this year’s theme with a trail bed decorated as a covered wagon, complete with signs sporting 8-bit font, reminiscent of the 1971 “Oregon Trail” video game.
Cedar Falls Community Main Street won the Cedar Falls Utilities Award for float best representing Cedar Falls. Santa Clause waved and wished a “Merry Christmas” as a large snow globe of Cedar Falls downtown followed.
Cedar Valley Gymnastics' float, a trail bed covered with turf and pine trees, took home the Willie S. Wonderful Trophy, which judges award to the best float created by a youth group or organization.
Volunteers sprayed water bottles as the Union Missionary Baptist Church Crusaders marched and danced to a band, their silver and red uniforms shining in the sun. They were awarded the Sturgis Falls trophy, which goes to the most outstanding non-float entry.
The UnityPoint “Trail of Nursing History” float won the People’s Choice Award. Each year this goes toward an entry representing a patriotic, historical, humorous, spiritual life or enthusiasm theme. Women adorned in nurse outfits from different eras waved from the back of the trailer.
Cedar Falls Fire Department fire truck sirens wailed, followed by a large rotating gramophone for the Cedar Falls High School class of 1959.
Megan Wolcott watched the parade with her son, who was dressed head to toe in a yellow fireman’s suit.
Wolcott enjoys bringing her children to the parade each year and remembers previous Sturgis Falls celebrations when she was younger, spending time on Main Street.
“He obviously likes the fire trucks,” Megan said of her son.
Purple and gold flashed in the sun as the UNI Horizons Band performed music from the back of a float and John Deere tractors chugged through the streets.
Members of TNT Cheer cartwheeled and walked on their hands down the street.
Patterson Construction and Design cooled off with a trailer bed converted to a pool. Water splashed from the float as a lifeguard blew his whistle.
Following the parade, food vendors and entertainment filled Overman Park.
Throughout the weekend Jazz bands at the Cedar Basin Music Festival performed at Sturgis Park in the grassy area near the Ice House Museum. The festival is a separate celebration from Sturgis Falls.
Music drifted across the Cedar River as Saints Dixieland Jazz Band performed a rendition of The Beatles' "Octopus' Garden."
Trying to escape the heat, individuals crowded beneath the trees. Vendors provided food and drinks, and Blue Barn Barbecue had a booth for the first time.
"I think (the heat) has a lot of people waiting until the afternoon," said Aaron Broshar from Blue Barn.
Vendors sold craft goods at Gateway Market and a handful of bands performed at Gateway Stage throughout the weekend.
The Sturgis Falls Celebration and Cedar Basin Music Festival continues through today at Gateway, Overman and Sturgis Parks all near downtown Cedar Falls.
