Heat and humidity on high for Wednesday with warning issued by National Weather Service

Turn us over. We’re done on this side.
Summer is grilling season, but Waterloo and surrounding communities are expecting to roast on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a heaping helping of high humidity served on the side.
“We’re expecting the dangerous heat after noon on Wednesday. The actual temperature will be in the mid- to upper 90s, but the dew point or heat index will be on the increase into the 70s. With the combination of heat and humidity, the ‘feel-like’ temperature will be between 105 and 110,” said Alex Krull, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
A south-southwesterly wind may give the illusion of cooling with gusts up to 18 mph.
It’s not unusual for Iowa to bake during late July and August heat waves, he said. “If you have to be outdoors, make sure you remain hydrated. Drink plenty of water, take water with you and have some shade or an air-conditioned place to go – inside a car or a building – to get out of the heat. Don’t exert yourself, and if you start feeling sick, stop what you’re doing right away and seek a cool place.”
Check on family members, especially the elderly, to make sure they’re comfortable and cool. If needed, provide fans to those who don’t have air-conditioning. People with cardiovascular and respiratory problems should keep cool by staying indoors or moderating activities.
Pets should be kept indoors, if at all possible, and shade and shelter provided outdoors, as well as plenty of cool water. Never leave a pet in a hot car. When outside temperatures are from 80 to 100 F, a car can quickly can reach 130 to 172 F inside and turn deadly for pets. Livestock need shade and water, too, to prevent dehydration.
“And if you walk your dog, it’s best to walk on grassy surfaces because asphalt and concrete surfaces will become very hot and burn their paws,” Krull said.
RAGBRAI riders rolling into Waterloo on Wednesday will find the Waterloo Public Library a welcome cooling station. Opening at 9 a.m., library hours are being extended Wednesday until 8 p.m. MercyOne will have medical facilities set up in library meeting rooms as part of RAGBRAI arrangements and will remain open until 11 p.m.
Young Arena will host an Olympic Games watch party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be open to the public throughout the evening.
Waterloo’s public facilities are always open to the public for cooling during regular business hours. Cedar Valley Sportsplex, Waterloo Public Library and Waterloo Center for the Arts are the primary locations where residents can seek shelter during the heat of the day and early evening.
At the library, “We’re excited to be at the epicenter of RAGBRAI in downtown Waterloo, and we want to make it as welcoming as possible. It’s a cool building, and we’ll have electrical ports so people can charge their devices, a place to chill out with access to the internet and printing so people can stay connected, and flushing toilets,” said Amy Rousselow, marketing and volunteer manager.
She said the message has been put out to library patrons “that getting to the library will be difficult on Wednesday with all the RAGBRAI activities downtown. No items will be due on Wednesday. But the library will still be open for the public to come in and cool off.”
The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar will open its main building at 89 Franklin St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to serve as a cooling center. Masks will be required and attendees are asked to appropriately social distance. The noon meal will be offered as normal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. The perishable goods pantry will be open from noon to 1 pm. Thursday.
Afternoons at Byrnes and Gates public swimming pools tend to be packed when the weather is hot.
“We’re keeping pretty steady. With the rising temperatures, we are seeing increased attendance at both pools. This past weekend was one of our biggest,” said Bri Boss, aquatics/safety services specialist with the city of Waterloo.
Byrnes is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. daily, with an evening swim on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and most evenings except Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gates Pool is open from 1 to 5 p.m. daily. In response to the heat, Byrnes will discount the entrance fee from $5 per person to $3 for the evening session Wednesday.
A dip is a good way to cool down, but Boss advised pool patrons to “stay hydrated – drink lots of fluids and electrolytes like sports drinks because water tends not to be enough to keep you hydrated. Look out for friends, family and other patrons for potential heat illnesses.”
The forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Wednesday and an overnight low around 75. Krull predicts the area will “see some relief on Thursday with a chance of rain, and on Friday, the high will be in the mid 80s.”
For Cedar Falls, the following cooling stations are available:
- Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main St. Hours: Monday–Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Drinking fountain, air-conditioning, and internet access available.
- Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd. Hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain, and wi-fi available.
- Cedar Falls Visitor Center, 6510 Hudson Road. Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Air-conditioning, drinking fountain available. The Visitor Center is also available for those needing a break while driving or help finding a destination.
- Public pools: Holmes Pool, 505 Holmes Drive, open rec swim hours 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily. Air-conditioned hallway, humidity-controlled pool area, drinking fountain. Admission is included with Cedar Falls Rec or swim passes, otherwise $5 admission for public ($3 for infants two and under).
- The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 S. Main St., Hours: Monday–Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $8 for youth and adult, $3 for infants two and under.