Heat and humidity on high for Wednesday with warning issued by National Weather Service

She said the message has been put out to library patrons “that getting to the library will be difficult on Wednesday with all the RAGBRAI activities downtown. No items will be due on Wednesday. But the library will still be open for the public to come in and cool off.”

The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar will open its main building at 89 Franklin St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to serve as a cooling center. Masks will be required and attendees are asked to appropriately social distance. The noon meal will be offered as normal between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. The perishable goods pantry will be open from noon to 1 pm. Thursday.

Afternoons at Byrnes and Gates public swimming pools tend to be packed when the weather is hot.

“We’re keeping pretty steady. With the rising temperatures, we are seeing increased attendance at both pools. This past weekend was one of our biggest,” said Bri Boss, aquatics/safety services specialist with the city of Waterloo.

Byrnes is open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. daily, with an evening swim on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and most evenings except Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Gates Pool is open from 1 to 5 p.m. daily. In response to the heat, Byrnes will discount the entrance fee from $5 per person to $3 for the evening session Wednesday.