WATERLOO — An excessive heat warning is in effect as of noon today through 9 p.m. Wednesday for the Cedar Valley and all of Northeast Iowa as an extended period of dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 to 115 blanket the area.

The National Weather Service forecasts today's high will reach 95 degrees, with heat index values as high as 103 and a low tonight around 72.

Tuesday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 102 and heat index values as high as 111 and a low Tuesday night around 79. On Wednesday, the high is forecast at 103 degrees, with an overnight low of 79. Thursday's high is predicted near 101 degrees with a low of 73.

Things begin to cool off a bit Friday, with a high near 92 and an overnight low around 64. Saturday will be sunny with a high near 82 and a low of 58.

"It's going to be hot the entire time, we can guarantee that," said Meteorologist Andy Ervin with the National Weather Service in Davenport.

"If you're a healthy person, if you're in good health and you treat your body correctly by taking breaks, drinking plenty of water and getting into air conditioning now and then you should be okay," he said.

"If you ignore the weather you're going to be in trouble," he said, adding that the elderly and the young who are more susceptible should be looked after closely.

"We're talking a duration of five days here," Ervin said. "That is significant. If your body is stressed out one day you're not going to recover well for the next.

"If you have family members and friends without air conditioning you may want to think about helping them out," he added.

Ervin said this heat wave reminds him of the historic Midwest heatwave of July 1995.

"We are going to be nearing some heat records," Ervin said.

Sweltering temperatures lingered Monday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.

The current heat wave is just the latest to punish the U.S. this year.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. And if that's not enough, smoke from wildfires, floods and droughts have caused problems globally.

The National Weather Service set an excessive heat warning Sunday for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. Heat advisories or watches were also in place in parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and South Dakota.

The temperature reached a record high for the date of 104 F Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi. Houston on Sunday added to its ongoing streak of high temperatures at or above 100 F. Through Sunday, the high temperature in Houston has been at least 100 F for 22 days. Sunday's high was 108 F, breaking a record for the date that goes back to 1909.

The heat was worrisome Sunday as thousands attended the final day of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. In a Facebook post, fair officials urged patrons to visit air-conditioned buildings, take regular breaks and stay hydrated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports just 600 to 700 heat deaths annually in the United States. But experts say the mishmash of ways that more than 3,000 counties calculate heat deaths means the public doesn't really know how many people die in the U.S. each year.