At Bancroft’s Flowers and Greenhouses, owner Melony Knudtson was prepared to send nearly 5,000 roses out the door today for Valentine’s Day.

“Our Valentine orders have increased over last year’s,” said Knudtson, owner of the Cedar Falls flower shop. “I think part of that is because the Super Bowl is over and Valentine’s Day didn’t fall on a Monday this year, so people have had time to remember to place their orders.”

Her six-person design team has been busy prepping flowers for today’s rush since last week. The crew also worked long hours over the weekend preparing flower orders, “so we’re ready to make our deliveries and prepared for any last-minute orders that come in,” Knudtson explained.

A dozen roses, a box of chocolates or conversation hearts – however you spell “L-O-V-E,” Americans aren’t sitting on the sidelines for the first major spending holiday since the Christmas season. The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend nearly $26 billion for Valentine’s Day. That’s an 8% increase from 2022.

While inflation has pushed up the cost of roses, candy, cards, restaurant dining and gifts, consumers are undeterred when it comes Valentine’s Day. More than half of consumers will spend an average $192.80 this year, about $18 more than was spent last year. It makes 2023 one of the highest spending years since NRF began tracking true love ways in 2004. The record is $27.4 billion spent in 2020.

Love and appreciation is being extended to family, friends, pets, co-workers, teachers and others, according to the NRF survey. Consumers ages 35 to 44 will spend the most to shower their sweethearts with love – $335.71, compared to $142.91 for the average consumer.

Candy is the most popular gift followed by greeting cards, flowers, an evening out, and jewelry based on consumer spending plans, the survey reported.

Valentine’s Day is a hectic holiday for florists across the Cedar Valley, who placed their orders weeks, even months, in advance with shipments time to arrive in peak condition.

Hours are spent unwrapping and prepping flowers in anticipation of filling orders. Florists will be on their feet for long hours today fulfilling phone, online and in-person orders and assisting frantic romantics who always wait until the last minute. Delivery drivers will be on the road until the last bouquet is delivered.

The rose still reigns supreme as queen of Valentine’s flowers. Almost 70% of all Valentine roses are red, said the American Society of Florists. Pink is proving popular this year with roses in shades from blush and baby pink to vibrant magenta, Pantone’s color of the year.

“Roses are definitely the number one seller for us on Valentine’s, and red is typically the top choice, but we’re also doing lots of pinks. We also have roses in lavender, yellow, orange and color variations. We have many, many dozens of roses going out the door,” said Gina Whipple, manager at Petersen & Tietz Florists and Greenhouses in Waterloo.

Spring-themed bouquets are equally popular at Petersen & Tietz, Whipple said, with customers especially requesting pink, white, and red combos.

Valentine’s Day is “our biggest holiday until Mother’s Day for fresh flowers. There are so many great flowers available of such great quality these days, that some customers are choosing a really nice assortment of flowers and adding roses to it,” said Heidi Tietz de Silva, co-owner.

Whipple agreed. “We have just about any variety of flower in stock right now and any color scheme people want to put together. Certain colors may have a special meaning for a customer and their partner, and we like the opportunity to get creative and customize arrangements.”

Knudtson said that while traditionalists continue to opt for a dozen long-stemmed red roses, Bancroft’s customers seem to be “moving away from that old-school idea. We have lots of other beautiful flowers – orchids, tulips, Gerber daisies, hydrangeas, Asiatic lilies, Oriental ‘Stargazer’ lilies, sunflowers, just about anything. Most of our orders are custom.”

Designers can create garden-style bouquets or introduce designed elements for artistic flair, Knudtson added.

Fresh strawberries drenched in dark chocolate are beloved for Valentine’s Day gifts at Chocolaterie Stam, 122 Main St., Cedar Falls. Walk-in customers are purchasing the fruity indulgences by the piece, or ordering boxes by the half or full dozen in advance, said Lisa Dailey, who is proprietor with her husband, Alan, of the elegant, European-style chocolate shop.

More than 140 heart-shaped boxes were purchased last year, along with dozens of other chocolate-filled boxes. Dailey anticipates sales will be even higher this year. “Customers trust the assortment we’re putting in the boxes, but some people like to pick out their own chocolates. Some people want bigger boxes, and some just want a nice treat for someone they care about. We offer lots of variety.”

Crème brulee bonbons top the list of favorite fillings, while new caramel- and peanut-filled bonbons are winning fans, Dailey said.

At Bambinos, a boutique bakery at 1445 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo, staff has been baking overtime to fill orders and keep display cases filled with such sweet treats as cinnamon rolls, jumbo cookies and the namesake Bambinos, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich cookies filled and topped with luscious frosting swirls.

“Bambinos – decorated with pink and red hearts – are still the number-one fan favorite,” said Donna O’Brien, owner and founder.

This is her first Valentine’s Day in a retail setting. “We’re ready for it. At Christmas we sold about 40,000 Bambinos, so I expect Valentine numbers will be right up there. We’re busy working away and bake fresh daily. Fortunately we have a great team dedicated to quality, and what differentiates us is that these are all family recipes. “

A Bambinos pop-up shop in Cedar Falls will entice shoppers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 401 Main St. The shop will open March 8 for regular hours.

“It’s a total labor of love,” said O’Brien, a breast cancer survivor who pays it forward by donating a portion of her proceeds to the Cedar Valley’s Beyond Pink TEAM. In 2022, Bambinos donated $21,000.