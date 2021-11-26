Heartland Holiday Bazaar planned at Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum

WATERLOO -- The first “Heartland Holiday Bazaar” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St.

The event, co-sponsored by News/Talk 1540 KXEL and the Grout Museum District, will feature a dozen Iowa authors who will be on hand to sign and personalize copies of their work for holiday shoppers looking for a special gift.

Authors attending include Waterloo native Mike Chapman with copies of his new book “Waterloo Warriors,” with proceeds to benefit the Waterloo Becker-Chapman American Legion Post; former Congressman Steve King, whose memoir “Walking Through the Fire” was just released; and Linda McCann, author of various books on northeast Iowa’s lost history.

In addition, attendees can purchase gift memberships and other items from the Grout Museum District. KXEL will also be selling limited edition station logo coffee mugs, with proceeds to benefit Iowa honor flights. And Santa Claus will be in attendance for photos with all who donate a new unwrapped toy for NRG Media’s second annual Christmas toy drive to benefit students in the Waterloo schools.

Other authors scheduled to attend include Darcy Maulsby, Jay Keller, Ray Cole, Rachelle Chase, Dr. Jeff Kaplan, Ken Lyftogt, and Carrsan Morrissey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0